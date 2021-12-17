Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward active despite late addition to injury list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A depleted Kansas City Chiefs took another possible hit ahead of the de facto AFC West championship game Thursday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward was added to the Chiefs’ injury report and is listed as questionable with an unspecified illness, but he will be active.

Guard Andrew Wylie, who has started the last four games at right tackle, entered Thursday questionable to play with a knee injury and also is active for the game.

But Kansas City (9-4) will be without three defensive starters as it tries to take a massive step toward a record sixth straight AFC West crown.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. are on the Chiefs’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jones was placed on the list Tuesday, while Gay was ruled out Wednesday along with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who missed Sunday’s win against Las Vegas after his brother’s murder last week in Lousiana.

Kansas City never officially ruled out wide receiver Josh Gordon, who tested positive Monday for COVID-19, or Jones, but neither were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the game either.

Sneed is the only one officially inactive along with quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive back Zayne Anderson and offensive linemen Kyle Long and Prince Tega Wanogho.

The Chargers also will be depleted.

The offense must adjust without starting left tackle Rashawn Slater, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The defense will have to do without cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Los Angeles had three other players listed as questionable entering the divisional showdown — running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and safeties Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and Alohi Gilman (quadricep).

Ekeler and James are active for the game despite being banged up, but Gilman is among the Chargers’ inactives.

Running back Larry Rountree III, who played in college at the University of Missouri, also is inactive along with quarterback Easton Stick and defensive end Breiden Fehoko.