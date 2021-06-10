Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward reportedly signs contract tender

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward has re-signed with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kansas City placed a second-round tender on Ward in March , making him a restricted free agent.

Another NFL team would have had to surrender a second-round pick to the Chiefs to sign him.

Instead, Ward will return to the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth $3.384 million.

Schefter cited Ward’s agent, Kevin Conner, in reporting the signing.

The Chiefs originally acquired Ward in a training camp trade with Dallas before the 2018 season in exchange for guard Parker Ehinger.

Ward had a breakout season in 2019, starting all 16 games at cornerback with 74 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended as Kansas City ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought.

He didn’t record any interceptions in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles and six passes defended.

Ward only committed one pass interference penalty in 2019, though he was flagged seven times for holding, but he struggled more with penalties last season.

Officials flagged Ward four times for pass interference in 2020 and five times for holding.

Ward, an undrafted free agent from Middle Tennessee State in 2018, has appeared in 43 career games, including 31 starts, in three NFL seasons — all with the Chiefs.

He projects as a starter opposite L’Jarius Sneed in a cornerback room that also includes Deandre Baker, Rashad Fenton, Mike Hughes and BoPete Keyes.

Ward hasn't participated in voluntary OTAs in recent weeks, because he had yet to sign for the 2021 season.