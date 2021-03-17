Chiefs tender 3 pending free agents, including CB Charvarius Ward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs tendered three players ahead of the NFL deadline, making them restricted free agents as the 2021 league year begins.

Kansas City placed a second-round tender on cornerback Charvarius Ward .

If another team wants to sign Ward, it would have to forfeit its second-round pick to complete the transaction. Teams have until April 23 to make contract offers to restricted free agents.

The Chiefs also tendered wide receiver Byron Pringle and guard Andrew Wylie , giving them the right of first refusal on any contract offer they might receive.

Kansas City also could match any offer sheet and retain Ward, Pringle or Wylie should another team offer a contract before next month’s deadline.

If it declined to match an offer for Pringle or Wylie, the Chiefs wouldn’t receive any compensation.

Ward, who had a breakout season in 2019 but regressed in 2020, is in line to receive $3.384 million as a second-round tender. He didn't have any interceptions last season, but was credited with six passes defended.

The right of first refusal designation comes with a $2.133 million contract for 2021, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Pringle, a Kansas State graduate, made 13 catches for 160 yards with a touchdown last season. He also averaged 32.4 yards on kickoff returns, including a 102-yard return for a touchdown at Denver.

Wylie, who started at right guard after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out for the 2020 season, was a revelation, and the Chiefs' top rookie, in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Michigan, but he hasn't developed at the same rate his last two seasons.

He especially struggled when asked to move from right guard to right tackle due to injury in Super Bowl LV.

2021 Restricted Free Agent Tender Amounts



1st round: $4.766 million



2nd round: $3.384M



Original round: $2.183M



Right of first refusal only: $2.133M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

Despite reports earlier Wednesday that Nick Keizer received a tender, the NFL officially listed him among the Chiefs’ unrestricted free agents with four or fewer accrued years.

However, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest said Keizer has been offered a contract and is expected to return.

The Chiefs did not tender TE Deon Yelder and CB Alex Brown. TE Nick Keizer also did not receive a minimum tender, but I'm told he has received a contract offer to return that should be signed in the next few days. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 17, 2021

The Chiefs released tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz last week and released running back Damien Williams on Tuesday.

Another 17 players from last season’s roster — notably cornerback Bashaud Breeland, tackle Mike Remmers, safety Daniel Sorenson and wide receiver Sammy Watkins — became unrestricted free agents when the new league year started at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.



RB Le’Veon Bell

DB Alex Brown

CB Antonio Hamilton

C Daniel Kilgore

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

DE Alex Okafor

G Kelechi Osemele

DT Mike Pennel

C Austin Reiter

WR Demarcus Robinson

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

LB Damien Wilson

G Stefen Wisniewski

TE Deon Yelder

Defensive end Taco Charlton is listed as a free agent, but the Chiefs announced Tuesday he had signed a one-year deal to remain in Kansas City .

Generally, in such instances, it means the NFL has yet to process the paperwork.