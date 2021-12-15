Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed thanks fans, team for support after brother's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed after his brother's death hasn't gone unnoticed.

Sneed's brother, Tqarontarion ”TQ” Harrison, died over the weekend after being stabbed in Minden, Louisiana.

Police have arrested one woman on suspicion of his death.

After the Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team said Sneed's situation was motivation to play harder .

"We just wanted to play for him today, for his family, and I felt like we did that," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said on Sunday. "I felt like we started the game with some L’Jarius energy and kind of kept it going throughout the game.”

On Thursday, Sneed took the time to thank fans and his teammates for their support as he grieves.

"I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time," Sneed said in a statement through his agent. "It means so much to me. We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers means so much to me. Thank you."