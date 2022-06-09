Chiefs coach Andy Reid impressed with Josh Gordon's offseason growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued Organized Team Activities this week ahead of mandatory mini-camp, which kicks off next week.

Minus Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the team's offense will look a lot different come football season.

"[We're] Just kinda getting back in the flow of playing the game," Reid said after OTA's on Thursday. "And then you're throwing a whole new offense kinda right in the middle of it all, and then asked to pick all that up."

The depth chart will play a critical role, and one player is determined to help keep up the production.

"Well you guys [the media] are out there, you can see him, he's running better, catching better, he's working hard at this," Reid said complimenting wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon is one of the few players who was on the roster last year.

He joined the team on a one-year deal in 2021, racking up five catches, with 32 yards and one touchdown.

Reid saying he's excited to see his growth come this fall and see those stats ramp up.

"Just getting himself back, [it] seemed liked it was moving fast for him, and now it has slowed down and he looks like he is doing better after the catch," Reid said. "When he catches, he is now able to move around in space."

