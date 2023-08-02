Chiefs coach Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died Sunday at training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Meeting with reporters for the first time since a fan died Sunday while attending training camp, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered “blessings” and condolences for the family of Jessica Tangen.

Described by her family as “a lifelong Chiefs fan,” Tangen, 43, of Riverside, suffered an undisclosed medical incident and died despite treatment at the scene.

“The Tangen family, our hearts go out to them for the death of mom there and to the kids,” Reid said. “It’s a terrible thing that happened.”

Emergency responders with Mosaic, Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western State University staff “reacted swiftly” to try and help Tangen.

“We’ve obviously reached out to them and will stay that way,” Reid said. “We’ll continue to support them by contact.”

Reid also thanked the Mosaic Life Care staff “for helping the best they could.”

Injury report

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed practice Wednesday with knee inflammation and punter Tommy Townsend was limited with a sprained ankle.

There were no other additions to the Chiefs’ injury report, but three players — defensive end Mike Danna (calf), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) — remained sidelined with long-term injuries.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (knee) and undrafted rookie linebacker Isaiah Moore (knee) have been placed on injured reserve.

