Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Mahomes Magic: ‘Don’t take it for granted’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Where does Patrick Mahomes’ sprinting, spinning, leaping touchdown lob to Clyde Edwards-Helaire early in the second quarter of a 41-31 win Sunday at Tampa Bay rank?

“It’s to me, so I’d say, it’s his top greatest hit,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It’s one of those things. I wouldn’t say it felt routine, but …”

The play started with a play-action fake to fullback Michael Burton and ended with Edwards-Helaire catching a 2-yard heave in the back of the end zone 9 seconds later.

What happened in between, well it was vintage Mahomes Magic.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid rankles at the idea of it becoming routine.

“He’s had a lot of phenomenal plays, and I always remind the coaches, ‘Don’t take it for granted, man,’” Reid said. “'Those things — and I’d probably say the same thing to our media here — that’s special, so enjoy every one of those, man. You just don’t see it very often.”

After six seasons of watching Mahomes conjure something positive from a busted play time and time again — in practice, in games on highlight reels — tight end Travis Kelce admits that he still marvels at a little of that ol’ Mahomes Magic.

“The NFL hasn’t seen anything like Pat Mahomes, and I promise you that,” Kelce said. “You saw it today. He's the Houdini of our era, man. The guy just finds ways to make plays throughout the game. Big-time third downs, big-time goal-line plays — just willing our team into the end zone and willing our team to win,” Kelce said. “That’s our ultimate leader, man.”

Bucs defensive end Patrick O’Connor wasn’t fooled by the play-fake and got a running start on Mahomes.

It didn’t matter. Mahomes retreated seven yards as he rolled to the right and stepped away from a diving O’Connor into some open field.

Mahomes’ original instinct was to go for the pylon, but Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White is among the fastest players at his position in the league — faster than Mahomes.

White broke off his coverage and made a beeline for Mahomes around the 5-yard line, where Kansas City’s quarterback hit the brakes, hit the “circle” button and White flew right by.

Fresh off the spin move to elude White, Mahomes knew running it to the end zone was no longer an option, but he dashed toward the line of scrimmage anyway to draw defenders. Then he lobbed the ball over everyone for a score.

“That’s unbelievable stuff,” cornerback L'Jarius Sneed said. “I’m glad I’m on his team.”

Another rabbit pulled from another hat, serving to confirm that Mahomes Magic is indeed real.

“Travis always has the great nicknames,” Mahomes said. “But I just try to win, man. At the end of the day, that’s what I try to do. It’s not like I’m planning these things — throwing sidearm or whatever it is, spinning, running around. I always say I’m a competitor; I’m going to find whatever way I do to make our team have success. Today it was a spin and a little, I don’t even know, a basketball shot that ended up a touchdown.”

Edwards-Helaire realizes it’s special. He doesn’t take it for granted, but he’s come to expect it, too.

“Having 15 back there with the ball in his hands, you never really know where’s going,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It’s just having your head on a swivel and being alert.”

He added, “It may be surprising to some, but it’s something that we work on. It’s scramble rules. It’s football, man — spacing. ... I practice with him every day, and I’ve been with him the last three years. It’s a chemistry thing.”

