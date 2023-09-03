Chiefs coach Andy Reid pays homage to the late Jimmy Buffett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few men have ever appreciated cheeseburgers and Hawaiian shirts as much as Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and trop-rock icon Jimmy Buffett.

As the Chiefs prepare to open the NFL season Thursday against Detroit, KSHB 41 digital reporter Tod Palmer asked if Reid was a fan of Buffett, who died Friday after a years-long battle with cancer.

WATCH | @Chiefs coach Andy Reid paid tribute to the late @jimmybuffett, who died Friday at age 76, via @todpalmer #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/O8PsD3YQ0J — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) September 3, 2023

“I saw him play a few times at the Greek Theater in LA,” Reid said. “Great, great guy.”

Buffett, a native of Mississippi who eventually called Key West home, rose to prominence with the 1977 release of the iconic “Margaritaville.” Other well-known hits include “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” “Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Come Monday,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Fins.”

He spun off his beach-bum musical style in a chain of restaurants, food, apparel and other business ventures. He was also a New York Times best-selling author of fiction and non-fiction books, which made him one of the wealthiest musicians in U.S. history.

“Very few guys can be a great singer, writer of that and a writer, period, of books,” Reid said. “He did it all, man. Renaissance man. Then, he still sailed through the Bahamas.”

The Kansas City Parrot Head Club, a nod to Buffett devotees who were called “parrot heads,” paid tribute to the singer Saturday at a Monarchs baseball game.

