Chiefs coach Andy Reid pays homage to the late Jimmy Buffett

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid honored fellow cheeseburger aficionado and Hawaiian shirt fan Jimmy Buffett, who died Friday at age 76.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 03, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few men have ever appreciated cheeseburgers and Hawaiian shirts as much as Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and trop-rock icon Jimmy Buffett.

As the Chiefs prepare to open the NFL season Thursday against Detroit, KSHB 41 digital reporter Tod Palmer asked if Reid was a fan of Buffett, who died Friday after a years-long battle with cancer.

“I saw him play a few times at the Greek Theater in LA,” Reid said. “Great, great guy.”

Buffett, a native of Mississippi who eventually called Key West home, rose to prominence with the 1977 release of the iconic “Margaritaville.” Other well-known hits include “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” “Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Come Monday,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Fins.”

He spun off his beach-bum musical style in a chain of restaurants, food, apparel and other business ventures. He was also a New York Times best-selling author of fiction and non-fiction books, which made him one of the wealthiest musicians in U.S. history.

“Very few guys can be a great singer, writer of that and a writer, period, of books,” Reid said. “He did it all, man. Renaissance man. Then, he still sailed through the Bahamas.”

The Kansas City Parrot Head Club, a nod to Buffett devotees who were called “parrot heads,” paid tribute to the singer Saturday at a Monarchs baseball game.

