Chiefs coach Andy Reid released from hospital, 'in great spirits'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital.

The Chiefs said Reid, 63, was feeling “ill” and was transported to The University of Kansas Health System as a precaution after Sunday's game.

“He is in great spirits, doing well,” Chiefs Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said Monday during the team’s weekly press conference.

Reid, who normally is only player or coach to speak with the media on Mondays after games, did not take part in the press conference.

Instead, the Chiefs were going to have defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy speak, though Reid is expected to return to work as soon as Monday afternoon.

"I had a conversation with him yesterday and I'm just looking forward to get back in the building," Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs, who dropped to 1-2 with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, continue their season Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles, where Reid coached from 1999-2012.

Since joining the Chiefs in January 2013, Reid has led Kansas City to a 99-45 record overall — 92-39 in the regular season and 7-6 in the postseason.

After finishing second in the AFC West twice during Reid’s first three seasons, the Chiefs have won a record-tying five consecutive division titles and reached the playoffs in seven of eight seasons so far.

In 2015, Reid led Kansas City to its first playoff win in 22 years, a 30-0 trouncing of the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs, who had never hosted the AFC Championship Game before 2018, have now hosted the conference title game three straight years, winning the Lamar Hunt Trophy each of the last two seasons.

Reid — who led the Philadelphia Eagles to five NFC Championship Games, including four straight from 2001-04 — finally broke through to capture his first title as head coach during the 2019 season, guiding Kansas City to a comeback win against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs, who hadn’t won a Super Bowl in 50 years, returned to the title game last season but lost to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Prior to his arrival in Kansas City, Reid led the Eagles to a 140-102-1 record in 14 seasons, including a 130-93-1 record in the regular season and a 10-9 record in the postseason.

Philadelphia reached Super Bowl XXXIX during the 2004 season, but lost to New England.

Overall, Reid is 239-147-1 as an NFL head coach, including 222-132-1 in the regular season and 17-15 in the playoffs. He’s had only three losing seasons since 1999.

Reid, whose 222 regular-season wins ranks sixth in NFL history, won the 2002 Associated Press Coach of the Year honor and has led the Chiefs and Eagles to 15 10-win seasons in the previous 22 seasons as head coach.

He’s had 11 assistant coaches go on to become NFL head coaches, including two assistants — Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson — who have won Super Bowls.

The list also includes five current NFL coaches — Harbaugh, Washington’s Ron Rivera, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, Chicago’s Matt Nagy and Houston’s David Culley.

Reid also served as Philadelphia’s general manager from 2001-05 and executive vice president of football operations from 2006-12.

He was a college assistant coach from 1982-91, including three seasons as the offensive line coach at the University of Missouri (1989-91), before joining the Green Bay Packers as an assistant coach in 1992.

Reid won Super Bowl XXXI as an assistant on Mike Holmgren’s staff in January 1997.