Chiefs DE Frank Clark fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in New Year’s Day win over Broncos

Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) reacts before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 17:19:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces an unsportsmanlike conduct fine after last week’s 27-24 New Year’s Day win over the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the unsavory behavior came when Clark celebrated with a “throat slash.”

Set at $13,261, the amount is that of a first-offense violation of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Clark was fined $10,609 in December for roughing the passer against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the first Chiefs-Broncos matchup of the season.

He also was suspended two games — Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 — and had to forfeit $563,888 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the suspension coming after Clark pleaded no-contest in connection with being arrested twice in 2021 on gun possession charges in Los Angeles

