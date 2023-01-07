Chiefs DE Frank Clark fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in New Year’s Day win over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces an unsportsmanlike conduct fine after last week’s 27-24 New Year’s Day win over the Denver Broncos.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the unsavory behavior came when Clark celebrated with a “throat slash.”
The NFL fined #Chiefs DE Frank Clark $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct – a throat-slash celebration during last week’s win over the #Broncos.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2023
Set at $13,261, the amount is that of a first-offense violation of unsportsmanlike conduct.
Clark was fined $10,609 in December for roughing the passer against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the first Chiefs-Broncos matchup of the season.
He also was suspended two games — Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 — and had to forfeit $563,888 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the suspension coming after Clark pleaded no-contest in connection with being arrested twice in 2021 on gun possession charges in Los Angeles
