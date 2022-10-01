Chiefs DT Chris Jones reportedly fined $10K for unsportsmanlike conduct against Colts QB Matt Ryan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has reportedly been fined for using “abusive language toward Colts quarterback Matt Ryan,” per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero .

With nearly 5 minutes remaining in the Week 3 matchup, Nick Bolton sacked Ryan for an 8-yard loss. And Jones piled on, too.

Jones was then seen saying something to Ryan on the ground, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not recall any “pushing or shoving.”

Nevertheless, the penalty partially gave the Colts new life, leading Indianapolis to extend their game-winning drive and stun KC in a 20-17 victory .

After the game, Jones told The Athletic’s Nate Taylor he “didn’t say anything vulgar or disrespectful.”

What Jones said exactly is still unclear; regardless, he faces a $10,609 unsportsmanlike conduct fine for allegedly taunting Ryan.

Last Sunday, Jones took responsibility for the Week 3 loss, saying he needs to evolve with the NFL as the league changes.

But defensive end Frank Clark feels more as though the rules are a little too strict, poking fun at the penalty in a press conference Friday .

"You can barely say 'hell' anymore without the refs telling you wrong," Clark said. "You gotta go out there and play a solid, fundamental, Christian-like game."

Moving forward, Andy Reid says his best advice is “don’t talk.”

Kansas City takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 2 on Sunday Night Football, which can be viewed on KSHB 41.

