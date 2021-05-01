Chiefs fan proposes to girlfriend after announcing 6th-round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs wrapped up their selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, a fan who announced Kansas City's sixth-round pick also put a ring on it.

The Chiefs tweeted a video of Toby Kostner proposing to his girlfriend, Briana McAllister, with a ring pop shortly after announcing the selection of offensive lineman Trey Smith from Tennessee .

After announcing the Trey Smith pick, OUR GUY PROPOSED TO HIS GIRLFRIEND DEADPOOL STYLE 💍 @VancityReynolds



The ring pop is a nod to the Marvel movie "Deadpool" in which the titular actor played by Ryan Reynolds proposes to his girlfriend with a candy ring. The Chiefs fan referenced the proposal scene from "Deadpool."

McAllister, of course, said yes. She and Kostner live in the Cleveland area, according to a Chiefs spokesperson.

Reynolds responded to the video, making a joke that he though Kansas City was partial to Ant-Man. Paul Rudd, who is a Kansas City native, portrays Ant-Man in the Marvel movies.

