Watch
Sports

Actions

NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs back on clock Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd/KSHB-TV
Arrowhead Stadium during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Arrowhead Draft Fest.jpeg
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 09:43:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After remaining on sidelines for Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, two players got the call during Friday’s second round that they’d be joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs look to make several more calls during the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, which get underway at 11 a.m.

Here’s a quick look at the Chiefs remaining picks:

  • 4th Round, 144th overall
  • 5th Round, 175th overall
  • 5th Round, 181st overall
  • 6th Round, 207th overall

READ: Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Best Fits

On Friday, the Chiefs selected Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round.

Five picks later, they selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!