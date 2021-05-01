NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs back on clock Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After remaining on sidelines for Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, two players got the call during Friday’s second round that they’d be joining the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs look to make several more calls during the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, which get underway at 11 a.m.
Here’s a quick look at the Chiefs remaining picks:
- 4th Round, 144th overall
- 5th Round, 175th overall
- 5th Round, 181st overall
- 6th Round, 207th overall
On Friday, the Chiefs selected Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round.
Five picks later, they selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.