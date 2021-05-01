NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs back on clock Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After remaining on sidelines for Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, two players got the call during Friday’s second round that they’d be joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

.@_nickbolton2 gets the call from One Arrowhead Drive 📞 pic.twitter.com/1XgaCeBy8R — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

The moment Creed Humphrey became a Chief 📞 @creed_humphrey pic.twitter.com/Et1FSKOBvV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

The Chiefs look to make several more calls during the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, which get underway at 11 a.m.

Here’s a quick look at the Chiefs remaining picks:

4th Round, 144th overall

5th Round, 175th overall

5th Round, 181st overall

6th Round, 207th overall

On Friday, the Chiefs selected Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round.