Chiefs game day: Kansas City hosts Green Bay in final preseason game

Tod Palmer/KSHB 41
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 19:00:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the final preseason game. You can watch the game on KSHB 41 and follow along with our coverage below.

Be sure to catch a special one-hour pregame show, which starts at 6 p.m. on KSHB 41, and stick around after the game for an hour-long postgame show that includes the news of the day from around Kansas City.

It remains to be seen how much coach Andy Reid will want the starters to play, but All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the field for his usual pregame warmup routine.


