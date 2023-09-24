Chiefs game report | Kansas City trounces dysfunctional Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom surely will welcome back Taylor Swift anytime, especially if Kansas City is going to play like that.

Romantically linked to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in recent weeks, Swift watched the game from Kelce’s luxury suite and cheered the Chiefs to a 41-10 victory over Chicago alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

The Bears are a picture of dysfunction.

Chicago extended its franchise-record losing skid to 13 games — capping a week where quarterback Justin Fields publicly suggested coaching was to blame for his struggles, the team’s defensive coordinator Alan Williamsquit amid murky circumstances, and Soldier Field was robbed of $100,000 in equipment.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s offense, which has been stuck in the mud for the first two weeks, finally got untracked in the franchise’s largest win since a 39-point win Dec. 12, 2021, against Las Vegas.

The Chiefs only led 7-0 after the first quarter before exploding for 27 second-quarter points, including 20 points in the final 3 minutes and 5 seconds before halftime.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a 1-yard run early in the period before Jerick McKinnon started the scoring blitz with a 3-yard touchdown catch, his second TD reception of the game.

Harrison Butker then sandwiched a pair of field goals around a 1-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run.

Chicago lost a fumble and Fields threw an interception to aid Kansas City’s bonanza to close the half with a 34-0 lead, the franchise’s second-biggest halftime shutout lead behind only a 35-0 lead against Arizona in 2002.

No word on whether Swift will be at the Chiefs’ next game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, a game that can be seen on KSHB 41.

But the world’s other transcendent female singer-songwriter, Beyoncé, will be in Kansas City next Sunday for her rescheduled concert at Arrowhead Stadium — quite a week for the ol’ Home of the Chiefs.

Kansas City pumped its lead to 41-0 on Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the game, a 3-yard hookup with Swift’s presumptive boyfriend, Kelce, in the back of the end zone.

Swift seemed to thoroughly enjoy the moment as cameras caught her exuberantly celebrating Kelce’s TD and ensuing dance moves.

MAHOMES’ HEALTH: Late in the first half, Patrick Mahomes appeared to come up limping after he got hit while throwing a pass.

The Chiefs led 31-0 at that point, but Mahomes didn’t leave the game and started the second half. He was greeted by the team’s medical staff when he went to the sideline after the drive but never retreated to the locker room.

Eventually, Mahomes gave way to backup Blaine Gabbert with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter, finishing the day 24 of 33 for 272 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

CONTINUED NFC DOMINANCE: The Chiefs are 20-3 during the last five seasons against the NFC, including an 18-2 record in the regular season.

Kansas City’s only regular-season losses during that span came in October 2019 against Green Bay with Patrick Mahomes sidelined by a knee injury and during this season’s opener against Detroit without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

The Chiefs also lost Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay, but have won the other two postseason matchups against the NFC — Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco and Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia last February.

DEFENSIVE "TRANQUILLITY": Even without starting middle linebacker Nick Bolton, who has led the Chiefs in tackles each of his first two seasons and through the first two games this season, Kansas City’s defense kept rolling along.

Veteran Drue Tranquill, who replaced Bolton in the starting lineup, led the defense with eight tackles in the season’s most dominant overall showing.

The Bears have only 124 total yards and seven first downs in the first three quarters.

It wasn’t until Gabbert started throwing interceptions that Chicago managed to get anything going on offense, turning two picks into a field goal and touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

—