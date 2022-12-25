Chiefs get in Christmas spirit after pounding Seahawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were in the Christmas spirit after a 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Once the day’s business was done, the team even presented coach Andy Reid with a present in the postgame locker room to launch the holiday in style.

“We took a little poll, and we got you a Christmas gift,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Tight end Travis Kelce then presented Reid with a Nike shoe box wrapped — fittingly! — in red paper with white snowflakes.

To howls and chants urging him to open the gift from the Chiefs’ players, Reid tore open the paper, and inside was a massive, juicy cheeseburger — Reid’s favorite.

“Thank you,” Reid said, beaming and holding the burger high. “May you all get a gift as great as this — cheeseburgers in paradise.”

The best gift for the best coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Nvw6Oz3BO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

While Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster showed up in a Grinch costume, complete with belly-paunch padding, the NFL schedule maker did Kansas City a solid with a noon kickoff on Saturday this year.

Mahomes, whose son Bronze is celebrating his first Christmas, was very appreciative.

“To play Christmas Eve at 12 o’clock, now I get to go home and spend Christmas Eve with my family,” Mahomes said. “I flew all the family up, so they’re going to be there at the house, and I get to enjoy Christmas with everybody. Coach Reid gave us Sunday off, so I get to enjoy Christmas day off — get to watch football and basketball, everything. It’s going to be a great day with all the family.”

He plans to have a Mahomes family gingerbread contest — and plans to win.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and Trey Smith both cited “A Christmas Story” and “Home Alone” among their favorite Christmas movies.

Allegretti also said “Home Alone 2” rates high for him, while Smith said he was a big fan of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” starring Jim Carrey.

Smith-Schuster obviously agreed.

Tod Palmer/KSHB While Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster showed up in a Grinch costume, complete with the belly-paunch padding, for a game on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Everyone loves the Grinch,” he said. “Honestly, my top two favorite Christmas movies, I’m going to say ‘The Grinch’ and ‘Polar Express.’”

Long snapper James Winchester said “Christmas Vacation,” which he watched earlier this week, is probably his favorite, but added that “Elf” is a classic.

Meanwhile, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was among those who (rightly!) consider “Die Hard” a Christmas movie, while tight end Travis Kelce told fans he doesn’t believe John McClain’s exploits are holiday-themed.

