Chiefs GM leaves door open for Anthony Hitchens return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Released in the early days of the 2022 NFL off-season, not all hope is lost for Anthony Hitchens returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.

General Manager Brett Veach left the door open for a return of the 29-year-old linebacker during a news conference Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL combine.

“Strange things happen and maybe he ends up back in KC,” Veach said.

Hitchens started 15 games for the AFC West champs in 2021, recording 80 tackles, 4 TFLs and an interception.

“When you look up the textbook definition of what a pro means, it's Anthony Hitchens,” Veach continued.

He added Hitchens "does everything in the right way" and was critical in the development of young backers Willie Gay and Nick Bolton.

“I think you can ask both those guys and they’d be the first ones to tell you that they developed into the players they were at the end of season because of Anthony,” Veach said.

Released on Feb. 22, Kansas City saved nearly $8.5 million against the cap with the move, according to Spotrac.