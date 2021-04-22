Chiefs haven't ruled out reunion with LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid must be a fan of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, because he is "Leaving the Door Open" like the Silk Sonic R&B duo’s chart-topping hit suggests.

Kansas City released left tackle Eric Fisher , who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game, and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who missed most of the 2020 season with a back injury that required offseason surgery, in March.

Neither Fisher nor Schwartz has signed with a new team.

“That door always remains open,” Reid said Monday during a teleconference, adding that the veteran offensive line bookends "did it the right way."

Reid continued, “You never know. What goes around could come back around to you."

Without Fisher and Schwartz among other offensive line injuries, the Chiefs got blasted by Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV, prompting Kansas City to retool the unit charged with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Releasing Fisher and Schwartz also saved close to $18 million against the salary cap, but the moves created immediate holes for a rebuilding unit.

Based on Reid’s comments, the Chiefs aren't ruling out any offensive-line options as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches next week.

#Chiefs Andy Reid mentions Niang, Long and Remmers in the mix at LT — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 19, 2021

Even if the future doesn't include a reunion with Fisher or Schwartz, Reid is appreciative of their time with the Chiefs.

“The greatest thing about this is those guys, they go out as champs," Reid said. "They can hold that with them … and be celebrated for that forever in this city."