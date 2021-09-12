Chiefs home opener: what fans need to know ahead of Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 12 in the team’s first home game of the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the Chiefs have released important fan information.

Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. Payments must be made in advance — payment will not be accepted at parking tollgates.

All tickets can be accessed through the Chiefs Mobile app or online. Be sure to access tickets and parking passes prior to arrival.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the Ford Tailgate District in Lot M will offer drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment free to fans. Lot M is on the north side of the stadium near Lancer Lane.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. for the 3:25 p.m. kickoff. Gates will open at 1 p.m. for guests with tickets for the CommunityAmerica Club Level.

Upon entry, the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in place, and due to the potential of temperatures near the low 90s, guests are permitted one factory-sealed water bottle, 20 ounces or less.

Once inside, per the Kansas City, Missouri, mask ordinance, masks will be required in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Unless actively eating or drinking, guests are asked to mask in: the CommunityAmerica Club Level, Ford Founder’s Club, Foolish Lounge, Broadcast Lounge, Signature Suite Lounge, Tickets for Less Penthouse, Draft Room and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

While masks are not required outside, they are “encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated,” according to a news release.

Full COVID-19 guidelines are available here.

All payments inside the stadium will be cashless, including concession stands. Credit and debit cards will be accepted along with Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

However, only credit cards will be accepted at in-stadium hawkers and vendors.

For game day assistance, guests can contact 816-920-4237 or fanexperience@chiefs.com with their location and issue beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Below is a complete breakdown of Sunday’s timeline, provided by the Chiefs:

11:00 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Browns Team Introduction

3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Individual Introductions

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:21 p.m. – Flyover

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

