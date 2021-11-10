Chiefs injury report: Niang, Sneed sit out of Wednesday practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest Kansas City Chiefs injury report came out Wednesday afternoon as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Right tackle Lucas Niang will miss practice after a rib injury led to his exit from Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Niang was standing in for Mike Remmers, who remains inactive due to a knee injury. Andrew Wylie filled in for Niang against the Packers.

Right cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will miss practice as well because of an issue with his ankle.

"His ankle's bothering him," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. "We're going to put him down for today, but he'll be back here."

Left defensive end Chris Jones and weakside linebacker Dorian O' Daniel were also excused from Wednesday's practice because of personal reasons.