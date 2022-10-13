Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker expected to return Sunday vs Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been without starting kicker Harrison Butker since Week 1 when the veteran sustained an ankle injury during kickoff.

Since then, the sixth-year player has been slow to get back to 100%. But with the Buffalo Bills in town Sunday, Butker has hopes of seeing the field.

Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub teased that Butker "should go Sunday," adding he will only kick if there are no setbacks during practice over the next two days.

"I feel good, he looked good," Toub said.

In the event Butker is ruled out, Matthew Wright will step in for his third consecutive week for the Chiefs.

Last week against the Raiders, Wright set the franchise record for the longest field goal at 59 yards. The previous record sat at 58 yards, which Butker hit twice in 2020 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

