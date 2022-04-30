Chiefs Kingdom meet newest players at Draft Fest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With about five months to go before the start of the NFL season, Saturday Draft Fest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead gave Kansas City Chiefs fans a taste of what's to come including the introduction of the five newest players to join the team.

Chiefs Kingdom couldn't contain their excitement, giving a warm welcome to the latest additions that they hope will get them to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

"This is great. We've got good draft picks coming in, man, it's looking good for us McDuffie and Karlaftis this is going to be fun," Lynn ‘WeirdWolf’ Schmidt, a Chiefs superfan said.

Their debut Saturday was an exclusive to Chiefs season tickets members.

Draft Fest gives fans a chance to preview what's to come from coaches, enjoy some of the mainstays and get a behind the scenes look at the home where the Chiefs play.

"The locker room is my number one thing right now. I know that they just redid it and my husband's pretty excited about it. So when I seen a little bit of last year and a little peaks, here and there--oh! I can't wait to see it," Ashley Grant,a Chiefs fan said.

This as Kansas City is preparing to host next year's NFL draft.

Beverly Hobbes, a Chiefs fan visiting from Omaha has already booked her hotel.

"Vegas tried to show how to do it but Kansas city does it best and we're going to show them what a draft is supposed to look like," Lauren Mupins, another Chiefs fan said.

They're also in high spirits for the season ahead.

"I think we may have a good season this year. Hopefully we could take it all away and bring home the Lombardi trophy," Caleb Hill, a 12-year-old fan told KSHB 41 News.