Chiefs LB Nick Bolton remains sidelined with ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Linebacker Nick Bolton, who missed Sunday’s win against Chicago with a sprained ankle, remained sidelined Wednesday as the Kansas City Chiefs resumed practice.

Bolton and tight end Noah Gray (illness) are the only players who won’t practice.

The Chiefs also moved backup tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who strained his quad trying to make a tackle on an interception return against the Bears, to injured reserve.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid indicated Wanogho could return, but the injury was still being evaluated.

He stepped in for right tackle Jawaan Taylor for one drive at Jacksonville and replaced him again when the Chiefs started to pull starters with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter against the Bears.

Veteran Lucas Niang and rookie Wanya Morris are the remaining backup tackles on Kansas City’s roster.

The Chiefs also made a few roster moves, signing defensive tackle Matt Dickerson and wide receiver Montrell Washington from their own practice squad.

Dickerson was elevated from the practice squad for the first two games of the season.

Washington was elevated last week and handled punt-return duties after wide receiver Richie James (sprained knee) was placed on injured reserve.

Washington averaged 11 yards on three punt returns in the 41-10 win against Chicago and could find a bigger role with the offense as well.

“We’re working him in there (with the offense),” Reid said. “He took some practice reps, so we’ll just see how that goes. He’s new to that. His main focus, though, is returner, but he can do both.”

Reid said he expects James to return at some point in the season, but Washington will fill the void now with him out.

