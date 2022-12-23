Watch Now
Chiefs make roster moves ahead of game against Seattle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of tight ends were involved in roster moves made by the Kansas City Chiefs Friday.

Tight end Jody Fortson was placed on the team’s injured reserve list Friday after suffering an elbow injury in the team’s win last Sunday against the Houston Texans. He was already listed as out this weekend on the team’s injury report released Thursday.

He’ll be replaced on the roster by fellow tight end Blake Bell. After appearing in nearly every Chiefs game between 2019-2021, Bell hasn’t taken a snap in 2022 after suffering an injury during the preseason. He’s been on the IR since the start of the regular season.

The Chiefs also promoted defensive tackle Danny Shelton from the practice squad.

The Chiefs return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at noon Saturday to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

