Chiefs prepare for frigid temps at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're cold, they're cold; Bring them inside — unless they have plans to be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

"It’s going to be freezing out there, but I know Kansas City fans [are] the most loyal," defensive tackle Chris Jones said in a press conference Thursday. "They’re going to show up and support, they’re going to be loud, they’re going to be excited."

But as a player, Jones is not fond of the cold.

"I got my blanket in the car, I might just wear that under my shoulder pads during the game," he said. "... Pray for us, please."

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn't excited about the frigid temperatures either.

"No way it’s this cold in Kanas city (sic). I'm in utter disbelief," MVS tweeted Friday . "It’s colder here than Alaska. ALASKA."

Negative wind chills are expected for a noon kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. And with a high of only 16, Saturday's cold temperatures could land the game a spot on the stadium's list of coldest games since 1994.

Rank Temperature Date Opponent Win/Loss Score Playoffs 1 1 Dec. 18, 2016 Tennessee L 17-19 2 9 Dec. 17, 2000 Denver W 20-7 3 10 Dec. 21, 2008 Miami L 31-38 4 11 Jan. 7, 1996 Indianapolis L 7-10 AFC Divisional 5 15 Dec. 19, 2004 Denver W 45-17 6 17 Jan. 19, 2020 Tennessee W 35-24 AFC Championship 7 19 Dec. 26, 2010 Tennessee W 34-14 19 Jan. 20, 2019 New England L 31-17 AFC Championship

While not ideal, the team is preparing to take the conditions in stride.

"I'll put that little neck warmer thing that I always throw on that doesn't look great, but it keeps my neck warm," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Tuesday. "But yeah, I'm not a big like throw-a-glove-on guy or anything like that, so that's about it."

For days leading up to the game, dangerous temperatures in the KC area resulted in conditions where frostbite could occur in less than 10 minutes. As a result, the team has been unable to practice outside.

But special teams coordinator Dave Toub isn't worried.

"It’s really about focus. You have to learn the game plan," Toub told the media Wednesday. "Everybody has to deal with cold, and we’ll manage that. We’ve had a lot of cold games, so yeah, it’s a factor, it’s going to be a factor and everybody will deal with it.”

Adjusting to the elements Saturday also means learning curves like no heated bags for balls that will inevitably deflate .

"We'll go out there and play. It's still football at the end of the day,” Mahomes said.

Fans brave enough to weather the elements can find refuge at warming centers placed both inside and outside of the stadium.

