Chiefs Mecole Hardman addresses helmet mix up

Ryan Marshall
Don’t count Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. among the starstruck masses fawning over quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hardman said he has a job to do.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 17, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman told reporters on Friday that Tyreek Hill has a big head.

"I put that helmet on, I said, 'Oh, this helmet big as hell,'" Hardman said.

The wide receiver accidentally grabbed Hill's helmet during the Chiefs game last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and didn't notice until he was on the field.

"By that time it was too late, I'm like the ball is being kicked," Hardman said. "I looked up, I couldn't see."

Luckily, the mistake has turned into a light-hearted joke and did not result in any major errors during the game, where Hardman had three targets and three clean catches.

Now, Hardman has turned his attention to the game this coming Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens. He said he's not sure if he'll get more passes but is more focused on doing what he can with what does come his way.

"You never know when the ball is gonna come your way, so when it do come your way, take advantage and make a play," Hardman said.

