Mecole Hardman welcomes whatever role Chiefs have for him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is comfortable with his current role.

Whether three targets or 300, ‘The Jet’ says he will stay focused.

“I think people got to realize, we got the best tight end in the league and best receiver in the league,” Hardman said of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. “Who am I to try to take targets away from them guys. That's just being selfish, honestly."

The combination of Hill and Kelce feasted in the team’s season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, accounting for 273 total yards and three touchdowns.

“Whenever I get a chance to make a play ... or a ball comes my way, I'm gonna take advantage of it,” Hardman said. “As long as we winning and we doing everything we got to do ... I have no problem with anything. By all means, throw it to them. If you can't guard them ... give them the ball.”

Kansas City (1-0) faces off against the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) in primetime on NBC Sunday Night Football.