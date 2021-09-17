Watch
Sports

Actions

Mecole Hardman welcomes whatever role Chiefs have for him

Just three catches on three targets for KC speedster in Week 1
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Mecole Hardman
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:21:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is comfortable with his current role.

Whether three targets or 300, ‘The Jet’ says he will stay focused.

“I think people got to realize, we got the best tight end in the league and best receiver in the league,” Hardman said of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. “Who am I to try to take targets away from them guys. That's just being selfish, honestly."

The combination of Hill and Kelce feasted in the team’s season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, accounting for 273 total yards and three touchdowns.

“Whenever I get a chance to make a play ... or a ball comes my way, I'm gonna take advantage of it,” Hardman said. “As long as we winning and we doing everything we got to do ... I have no problem with anything. By all means, throw it to them. If you can't guard them ... give them the ball.”

Kansas City (1-0) faces off against the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) in primetime on NBC Sunday Night Football.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage