Chiefs OC Bieniemy has high praise for offensive tackle Orlando Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had high praise for offensive tackle Orlando Brown after the team's training camp on Monday.

During a press conference, Bieniemy said Brown's football IQ is something that stands out.

"I remember when he came in, when we signed him, you could tell the football IQ just sitting down and discussing things with him," Bieniemy said. "When he's done, I'm gonna ask him if he wants to coach."

Brown, who the Chiefs traded for in April , strives to not repeat mistakes on the field, according to Bieniemy.

"The thing that I'm impressed about is the mistakes that he does make, he doesn't repeat them," he said.

The Chiefs struggled to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LV, after losing left tackle Eric Fisher during the AFC Championship.

However, Bieniemy said he's been impressed with what he's seen from the offensive line so far this season, in part because of Brown.

"I think more than anything is watching those guys gel together as a unit," he said. "Those guys they're giving us some good looks up front, they're working together."