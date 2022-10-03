Chiefs’ practice squad RB Jerrion Ealy suspended 6 games for violating NFL's PED policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs practice squad running back Jerrion Ealy has been suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

The Chiefs confirmed Monday that the NFL handed down Ealy’s suspension.

He is suspended without pay through Week 10 and will be eligible to return to the team Nov. 14

Ealy, 22, an undrafted rookie from the University of Mississippi, showed flashes as a return specialist in camp, but was always considered a longshot to make the roster.

He also picked up a knee injury in the Chief’s preseason finale against Green Bay, which probably ended any slim hopes of making the 53-man roster.

After he was cut, Ealy signed with Kansas City’s practice squad.

Ealy, a 5-foot-8 and 187-pound speedster, rushed for more than 700 yards in all three seasons at Ole Miss and totaled 26 touchdowns in his college career, including two on kick returns. He averaged more than 25 yards per kickoff return on 34 chances.

Ealy left college after his junior season.

A top baseball recruit as well, the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Ealy in the 30th round in 2019, but he chose to attend Ole Miss for football and baseball instead.

Ealy is the second Chiefs player to be suspended this season, joining linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Gay has served games of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Kansas City, which improved to 3-1 by trouncing Tampa Bay 41-31 on Sunday, hosts Las Vegas on Monday Night Football next week.

Ealy was replaced on the practice squad by veteran wide receiver Marcus Kemp, the Chiefs confirmed.

—