Chiefs President Mark Donovan comments on Royals leaving Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan spoke about the Royals leaving Kauffman Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Donovan spoke to reporters Friday after head coach Andy Reid announced earlier that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks were to perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023.

While explaining more details about the concert, Donovan also got asked about the Royals' plan to leave Kauffman Stadium in the future and potentially build a ballpark downtown.

Donovan explained to reporters that he and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt have been in consistent contact with the Royals about the situation.

"John (Sherman) and Clark have talked, I've had conversations with their leadership team (which) seems like daily," Donovan said, "We are partners in this. The stuff the (Royals letter) mentions have impact to the both of us. We're both trying to do what we need to do."

But Donovan states the Chiefs are on a different timeline than the Royals in terms of a new stadium due to a variety of factors, including Arrowhead potentially hosting select games for the 2026 World Cup.

"We got more things going on," Donovan said, "We're still looking at 2031 (to build a new stadium). We're still doing our due diligence."

