Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 35th touchdown puts him on short list of NFL’s elite

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the entire history of the NFL, a quarterback has now thrown at least 35 touchdowns in a season 48 times.

Kansas City Chiefs gun-slinger Patrick Mahomes has done it four times in his first five seasons as a starter, which is already tied for the third-most 35-plus touchdowns seasons in league history.

Only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who are tied for the NFL record with six such seasons, have ever authored more seasons with at least 35 touchdowns.

Drew Brees and Peyton Manning also had four such seasons, which is tied with Mahomes to round out the only five players in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Mahomes did it in style Sunday in a 30-24 win at Houston , finishing with a career-best 20 consecutive completions to close out the game in his first career NFL start in his home state of Texas.

He went 36 of 41, a career-high 87.8%, for 336 yards, his eighth 300-yard performance in the last nine games.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (4,496) and passing touchdowns (35).

The Chiefs have won an AFC West-record seven consecutive division titles , which is tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

He threw 50 touchdown passes in his first season as a starter en route to MVP honors in 2018.

Mahomes added 38 touchdowns in 2020 and 37 last season. He only threw 26 touchdowns in 2019, while missing essentially three games with a knee injury.

Brady topped 35 touchdowns four times with New England — 2007 (50), 2011 (39), 2010 (36) and 2015 (36) — and twice with Tampa Bay, 2021 (43) and 2020 (40).

Rodgers has done it six times with Green Bay — 2020 (48), 2011 (45), 2016 (40), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2021 (37).

Neither is on pace for 35 touchdowns this season.

Manning topped 35 touchdowns three straight years with Denver — 2012 (37), 2013 (55) and 2014 (39) — and once with Indianapolis (49 in 2004), while Brees reached the milestone four times with New Orleans — 2011 (46), 2012 (43), 2013 (39) and 2016 (37).

