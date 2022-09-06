Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling featured in latest Oakley ad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes offers advice to his toddler, Sterling , in the latest ad for his Signature Series Collection of Oakley sunglasses.

“To my No. 1 pick, welcome to life,” Mahomes said. “You’re already perfect.”

Mahomes, who is entering his fifth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback, also encouraged Sterling to “lead with your heart and be who you are.”

He added, “Stay focused, stay hungry; be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family …”

“That’s all that you need,” a child’s voice said.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are expecting a second child , which the couple revealed to be a baby brother for Sterling .

Some of the additional advice Mahomes offered Sterling included “water your dreams with hard work every day,” “tune out the haters, “respect every player” and “watch out for linebackers who drop into coverage early, especially on a play-action.”

The minute-long advertisement marks Sterling’s first media video campaign.

“Mahomes is not only speaking to his daughter, but also the future stars of sport,” Oakley said in a release.

“Shooting this commercial with my daughter, Sterling, was an extremely memorable experience,” Mahomes said in a statement. “It’s rare that I get to bring her to work with me, so having her be part of our story with Oakley is something I’ll never forget. Not only is this project meaningful because Sterling is included, but I am also able to share my message to her with other future stars — including my sister Mia who is also featured in the spot.”

The newest Mahomes sunglasses will be available online and in stores as soon as Sept. 8, according to the release.