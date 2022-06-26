Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce baby number 2 is a boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday afternoon that baby number two is a boy.
Brittany broke the news in a video on social media.
Take a guess☺️☺️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/JGW3cqonI3— Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) June 26, 2022
In the video, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took a plunge in the pool after learning the news. He replied to the video on Twitter with three blue hearts.
"Dude, I’m extremely excited," Mahomes said at a press conference earlier this month. "Hopefully, we get a boy, but I’ll love him or her either way."
The announcement that a second Mahomes baby was on the way came May 29.
Patrick and Brittany's first child, daughter Sterling Skye, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.