Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘extremely excited’ after Brittany’s pregnancy announcement

The first couple of Kansas City — Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — announced May 29 that they were expecting a second child .

Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes’ first child , a daughter named Sterling Skye , on Feb. 20, 2021.

Patrick is hoping for a boy with the second child.

“Dude, I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said. “A gender reveal is coming up soon. Hopefully, we get a boy, but I’ll love him or her either way. But it’s going to be awesome.”

Patrick said he and Brittany will be counting on Sterling to set a good example.

“Sterling is such an athlete already,” Patrick said. “She’s so calm that I just know, girl or boy, it’s going to be the wildest child ever. Hopefully, Sterling teaches her or him the good ways and we can have a nice household at the Mahomes household.”

It’s unclear when the couple plans to reveal the gender of the second child or what Brittany’s due date is, but interested fans can keep tabs on Brittany and Patrick’s Instagram pages to stay in the loop.

One thing is certain, when the Mahomes’ second child arrives, “Brittany will have her hands full for sure,” Patrick said.