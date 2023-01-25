Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Chris Jones are finalists for AP NFL awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs — quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones — are finalists for a total of three of the Associated Press’ annual NFL awards .

Mahomes is one of five finalists for MVP and one of four finalists for AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), touchdowns (41), completions of at least 20 yards (73) and 40 yards (13) and QBR (77.7).

He also set an NFL record for total offense in a season (5,420), breaking Drew Brees’ mark from 2011.

Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson are all finalists for both awards.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who leads the Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, are the other MVP finalists.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who the Chiefs traded last offseason, is the other finalist for AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones laughs with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as time winds down during the second half during their NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.

Jones, who tied his career-high in sacks with 15 1/2, is a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons.

The winners will be announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show, which airs Feb. 9 right here on KSHB 41.

Mahomes and Jones already captured a postseason honor Tuesday when the 101 Awards announced its AFC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Hurts and Bosa won the NFC honors, which will be presented during the 53rd annual 101 Awards Gala on Feb. 25 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here are the finalists for the other five AP awards:

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers QB

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks RB

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets CB

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions DE

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks CB

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks QB

AP Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers DC

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles OC

