Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Chris Jones are finalists for AP NFL awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs — quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones — are finalists for a total of three of the Associated Press’ annual NFL awards.
Mahomes is one of five finalists for MVP and one of four finalists for AP Offensive Player of the Year.
Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), touchdowns (41), completions of at least 20 yards (73) and 40 yards (13) and QBR (77.7).
He also set an NFL record for total offense in a season (5,420), breaking Drew Brees’ mark from 2011.
Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson are all finalists for both awards.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who leads the Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, are the other MVP finalists.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who the Chiefs traded last offseason, is the other finalist for AP Offensive Player of the Year.
Jones, who tied his career-high in sacks with 15 1/2, is a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons.
The winners will be announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show, which airs Feb. 9 right here on KSHB 41.
Mahomes and Jones already captured a postseason honor Tuesday when the 101 Awards announced its AFC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Hurts and Bosa won the NFC honors, which will be presented during the 53rd annual 101 Awards Gala on Feb. 25 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.
Here are the finalists for the other five AP awards:
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers QB
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks RB
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets CB
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions DE
Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks CB
AP Comeback Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks QB
AP Coach of the Year
Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC
DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers DC
Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles OC
—