Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes up for weekly honor against Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have a chance to help Patrick Mahomes beat Tom Brady.

Mahomes and Brady are among three nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns, including a spectacular 75-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter, and ran for another in a 33-29 come-from-behind victory Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs’ star QB finished 27 of 36 for 337 yards with no interceptions, good enough for a 131.4 passer rating.

Mahomes is now 11-0 with 35 touchdowns and no interceptions during September in his NFL career.

Brady, who completed 32 of 50 attempts for 379 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions against Dallas, and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who connected on 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a losing effort, are the other nominees.

It won’t make up for the Chiefs’ loss to Brady and Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV, but it’s still nice any time Mahomes tops Brady, right?

Voting for the awards takes place on the NFL’s website through 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fans also can vote via Twitter or through the NFL’s mobile app.

VOTE for the @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2021

The FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominees are Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, Chicago’s David Montgomery and Denver’s Melvin Gordon.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2021

FedEx donates $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help fund need-based scholarships.

