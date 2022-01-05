Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire misses practice again Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of two players who missed practice again on Wednesday.

Edwards-Helaire continues to nurse a shoulder injury, which he suffered during the Chiefs' rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, on Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said there's a chance he could play against Denver on Saturday as the Chiefs try to clinch the number one seed in the AFC. He missed the game against Cincinnati.

Right tackle Lucas Niang was the only other player to not practice on Wednesday.