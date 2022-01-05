Watch
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire misses practice again Wednesday

RT Lucas Niang also misses practice again
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:07:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of two players who missed practice again on Wednesday.

Edwards-Helaire continues to nurse a shoulder injury, which he suffered during the Chiefs' rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, on Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said there's a chance he could play against Denver on Saturday as the Chiefs try to clinch the number one seed in the AFC. He missed the game against Cincinnati.

Right tackle Lucas Niang was the only other player to not practice on Wednesday.

Niang tore his patellar tendon early in the first quarter after replacing Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle in the team's loss against the Bengals.

