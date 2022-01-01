Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out in Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The news comes after Edwards-Helaire exited last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was driven down onto his shoulder during a carry.

Reports Monday stated that Edwards-Helaire's injury had no structural damage and would not be season-ending.

He will not travel with the team.

The Chiefs are activating running back Jerick McKinnon.

