Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out in Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Cowboys Chiefs Football
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 13:45:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The news comes after Edwards-Helaire exited last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was driven down onto his shoulder during a carry.

Reports Monday stated that Edwards-Helaire's injury had no structural damage and would not be season-ending.

He will not travel with the team.

The Chiefs are activating running back Jerick McKinnon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7