Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play against Denver on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will suit up for Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Edwards-Helaire, who was questionable after missing practice Friday with an undisclosed illness, will be active for the primetime contest on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He retook the team lead in rushing in Week 11, returning from a five-game absence with 63 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Dallas.

Edwards-Helaire has rushed 77 times for 367 yards this season. His replacement when he was out, Darrell Williams, has 100 carries for 358 yards, though he’s been more productive in the passing game and prolific in finding the end zone.

Several key players already had been ruled out.

The Chiefs announced Friday that cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) would not play against the Broncos.

Both are inactive along with third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and offensive lineman Kyle Long, who is working his way back from injury but has been activated from injured reserve.

Expect Andrew Wylie — who played most of the snaps at right tackles during Kansas City’s last three games before the bye, including starts at Las Vegas and versus Dallas — to get the nod next to right guard Trey Smith with veteran cornerback Mike Hughes potentially in line for more snaps.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (shoulder/hip) was downgraded Saturday from questionable to out, which likely puts more of the workload on Javonte Williams.

Former University of Missouri running back Damarea Crockett was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and will serve as Denver’s third tailback.

Quarterback Brett Rypien, cornerback Essang Bassey, safety Jamar Johnson and nose tackle Mike Purcell joined Gordon as the Broncos’ inactives.

Purcell has been dealing with a thumb injury but didn’t miss any practice time this week.