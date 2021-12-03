Kansas City Chiefs players Rashad Fenton, Lucas Niang out for Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang will be out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Fenton missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to knee strain, which he strained in the team's last game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Niang was listed as limited at practice on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday due to a rib injury .

The right tackle previously injured his ribs during the Chiefs' Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also didn't practice Friday because of a stomach flu, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he is optimistic Edwards-Helaire will feel better before Sunday's game.

The Chiefs will take on the Broncos on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 7:20 p.m. Fans can watch the Sunday Night Football game on KSHB 41.