Chiefs' RT Lucas Niang, CB Rashad Fenton to miss practice Thursday

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) goes up against Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Dec 02, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs' right tackle Lucas Niang will not practice on Thursday, a team spokesperson announced during a press conference.

The team's website lists Niang as having a rib injury. Niang previously sat out of practice earlier in the season after injuring his ribs in a game against the Giants.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton will also miss practice for a second consecutive day as he tends to a knee strain.

Fenton strained his knee in the team's win against the Dallas Cowboy on Nov. 21.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman will both return to practice on Thursday. Both receivers missed practice on Wednesday for non-injury-related reasons.

