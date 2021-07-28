Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday that two players are in the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol after the first day of full team practice at training camp in St. Joseph.

One day after veterans reported to Missouri Western State University, Reid said running back Darwin Thompson joined long snapper James Winchester in the COVID-19 protocol, which restricts their interaction with teammates and staff.

It’s unclear if either Thompson or Winchester, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday , has been vaccinated or if the designation is related to positive test or exposure.

A player’s landing on the NFL’s policy doesn’t necessarily indicate that a player tested positive.

Thompson, who is third on the Chiefs’ depth chart at running back, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie from Utah State in 2019.

He has appeared in 26 games, rushing for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries in two seasons and catching 16 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown.

The Chiefs signed former Kansas State long snapper Drew Scott with Winchester unavailable.

Three other players missed practice Wednesday.

Undrafted rookie defensive lineman Malik Herring (knee) remains sidelined as he recovers from ACL surgery, while tight end Nick Keizer (back spasms) and guard Kyle Long (tibia), who Reid said won’t be available until after camp breaks in St. Joe., also sat out practice.

Reid also said linebacker Anthony Hitchens “tweaked his hamstring just a little bit today.”