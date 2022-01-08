Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire officially inactive at Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had previously been ruled out and is among four Kansas City Chiefs inactives for Saturday’s regular-season finale at the Denver Broncos.

With Kansas City placing Lucas Niang on injured reserve, Andrew Wylie is expected to start at right tackle against the Broncos and moving forward into the playoffs.

Kyle Long also is active for the Denver game.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are cornerback Deandre Baker, quarterback Shane Buechele and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

On the other sideline, cornerback Nate Harrison and defensive end Shelby Harris were questionable, according to Denver’s official injury report .

Both will be available, but two defensive linemen — Justin Hamilton and McTelvin Agim — are inactive along with tackle Bobby Masie, wide receiver Diontae Spencer, and linebackers Kenny Young and Andre Mintze.

Kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

Denver previously ruled out five players Thursday — including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and safety Kareem Jackson, who were placed on injured reserve.

The other Broncos who are out are guard Dalton Risner, a former Kansas State standout, and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby.