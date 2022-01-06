Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RT Lucas Niang out against Denver

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Luciano/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 15:45:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced two players will be sidelined for the team's match-up Saturday against the Denver Broncos as they eye the AFC number one seed.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Thursday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and right tackle Lucas Niang will miss Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire will miss his second straight game as he continues to tend to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Darrel Williams, who was teammates with Edwards-Helaire at Louisiana State University, will likely start in his place. Williams has a chance to secure his first 1,000-yard season in Saturday's game.

Niang tore his patellar tendon in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, which could be a season-ending inury.

The Chiefs play the Broncos at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7