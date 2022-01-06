Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RT Lucas Niang out against Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced two players will be sidelined for the team's match-up Saturday against the Denver Broncos as they eye the AFC number one seed.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Thursday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and right tackle Lucas Niang will miss Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire will miss his second straight game as he continues to tend to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Running back Darrel Williams, who was teammates with Edwards-Helaire at Louisiana State University, will likely start in his place. Williams has a chance to secure his first 1,000-yard season in Saturday's game.

Niang tore his patellar tendon in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, which could be a season-ending inury.

The Chiefs play the Broncos at 3:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

