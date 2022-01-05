'I had to seize the moment': Chiefs RB Darrel Williams reflects on career season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of a career performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is now 37 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.

During the team's loss against Cincinnati, Williams rushed for a career-high 88 yards on 14 rush attempts and scored two touchdowns.

It's a performance that wasn't lost on offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"I thought Darrel played his best game as a professional this past weekend," Bieniemy said during a press conference Wednesday. "And I was very proud of him."

Williams, who was signed to the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018, also knew the importance of stepping up.

"I came a long way from being undrafted, you know having to wait my turn," Williams said Wednesday. "My opportunity came, and I had to seize the moment."

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed practice again on Wednesday but could be available on Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

However, if he's unable to play against Denver, it could pave the way for Williams to complete the season with 1,000 yards.

"I think the sky is the limit for him," Bieniemy said. "I think Darrel could be as good as he wants to be, and I think he has a lot of football left in him."