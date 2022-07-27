Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire returns from PUP list for practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s stay on the Physically Unable to Perform list was a short one.

Edwards-Helaire, who was placed on the PUP list Tuesday , practiced Wednesday as the Kansas City Chiefs’ veterans joined training camp workouts for the first time ahead of the 2022 season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Edwards-Helaire hadn’t completed preseason testing, prompting the unexpected move to the PUP list.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), right tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanogho (leg) also have been placed on the PUP list and did not practice Wednesday as training camp resumed at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, who also was placed on the PUP list Tuesday, was waived with failed physical designation.

Two other players, defensive end Frank Clark and wide receiver Josh Gordon, were late arrivals for the first veteran practice, but both participated after making it to the field.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross was moved to injured reserve earlier in the week, ending his debut pro season.

