Chiefs re-sign a key backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid several free-agent defections, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed a key interior offensive lineman who provides depth in Nick Allegretti.

Allegretti, a 6-foot-4 and 315-pound former seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from Illinois, provides depth at center and guard.

After playing limited reps as a rookie, Allegretti started nine games in 2020 at left guard amid injuries.

He has only started three games in the last two seasons — all coming last season with Trey Smith or Joe Thuney injured — but Allegretti has appeared in every game, featuring prominently on special teams and as an extra offensive lineman in select sets.

The deal is for one year, according to Over the Cap , but it’s unclear how much he’ll earn.

Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twins on Feb. 12, about 18 hours before the Chiefs toppled Philadelphia for the second Super Bowl championship of his career.