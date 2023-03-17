Watch Now
Chiefs re-sign a key backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 18:56:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid several free-agent defections, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed a key interior offensive lineman who provides depth in Nick Allegretti.

Allegretti, a 6-foot-4 and 315-pound former seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from Illinois, provides depth at center and guard.

After playing limited reps as a rookie, Allegretti started nine games in 2020 at left guard amid injuries.

He has only started three games in the last two seasons — all coming last season with Trey Smith or Joe Thuney injured — but Allegretti has appeared in every game, featuring prominently on special teams and as an extra offensive lineman in select sets.

The deal is for one year, according to Over the Cap, but it’s unclear how much he’ll earn.

Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twins on Feb. 12, about 18 hours before the Chiefs toppled Philadelphia for the second Super Bowl championship of his career.

He also caught a touchdown pass during a Wild Card playoff against Pittsburgh in the 2021 season.

