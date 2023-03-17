Watch Now
Chiefs reportedly add veteran former Bucs S Mike Edwards

Ashley Landis/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 18:06:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after losing one veteran safety in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs added another.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that former Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards will join the reigning Super Bowl champion on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

With incentives, Edwards, 26, could make another $2 million, according to Rapoport.

Former Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill signed with Cleveland on Wednesday.

The former second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft received a three-year deal worth $21 million.

Thornhill, who had 71 tackles and three interceptions last season, posted a message to Chiefs Kingdom on Friday on social media.

Edwards, a former third-round pick in the same draft from Kentucky, is coming off his best season with the Buccaneers. He started 12 games and finished with 82 tackles, both career-highs.

In each of the last three seasons, Edwards has had multiple picks, including three returned for touchdowns. He also has two sacks and a forced fumble in his career.

Edwards primarily played strong safety for Tampa. He had four tackles and a pass defended in a Super Bowl LV win against Kansas City.

He joins a safety group that includes Justin Reid, who joined the Chiefs last offseason, and Bryan Cook, who is coming off a solid rookie campaign.

