Chiefs right tackle position still up for grabs according to coach Andy Heck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck told reporters on Tuesday that the starter for right tackle position has yet to be decided.

Last season Mike Remmers took the spot, with Lucas Niang opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. This season it appears that Niang may have the edge.

Heck, however, said the coaches are far from locking in that position.

"We're a ways a way from anointing anybody," Heck said. "We've got a lot of competition here in this group."

He did say that Niang had been doing well and had the physical abilities to preform in the spot. He did not comment on Remmers, who missed a few days of training camp practice last week due to back spasms but has been back since.

Heck also said that, in general, it would be difficult to make decisions this year on the roster.

"We've got a lot of guys that I think belong in this league, and I'm not sure how many of them are going to be able to make this team," Heck said. "That's a good problem to have though."

The roster decisions will come after an overhaul of the offensive line, which may result in three rookies starting.