Chiefs rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah feels added pressure as hometown pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have gone camping, or at least the rookies and quarterbacks have.

For the 13th time, the Chiefs are back on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Wednesday was the first of three camp days before the rest of the squad arrives Friday.

The Chiefs' 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, is new to the organization but not training camp. The Lee's Summit Tiger and Kansas State Wildcat attended camp as a spectator growing up.

“I had to soak it all in at first because I remember sitting at the stands. I believe it was 2013, sitting at the stands, just watching all the guys," Anudike-Uzomah said. "And then me actually walking on this grass pad, just to come down to camp, it’s a dream come true. But at the same time, although I’m in this dream, I have to show for it."

Being a hometown guy, Anudike-Uzomah said he feels added pressure on top of being the first-round pick.

After undergoing thumb surgery, he said Wednesday he's feeling 100%, adding it was tough not fully participating in OTAs earlier this summer.

“It was very tough, especially since they drafted me to play me right away. They drafted me in the first round, so all the coaches expected a lot out of me," he said. "So, it was very hard, very tough that I can’t do exactly what they want me to do right away. It was just a lot of mental reps, a lot of learning the playbook, a lot of knowing player technique — even though I can’t do it on the field, I have to do it mentally."

Chiefs great Dante Hall, who was drafted in 2000 in the fifth round, had words of encouragement for Anudike-Uzomah after the rookie was selected.

“I remember I was on the float [at the 2023 NFL Draft] with [future Chiefs Hall of Famer] Dante Hall," Anudike-Uzomah said. "Basically, he said it really simple, ‘Honestly, you play football for a reason, just go out and play. There’s no thought into it, there’s no overthinking it, just go out there and play — because at the end of the day, this is just a game.

"'So, once you just play literally just a game, like how you did in little league, and just play, do everything right, do everything possible, eat right, do everything, work on your body, everything will just play in place.’ So that’s basically the most simple thing he said, and I’ll take it forever.”

As the start of his first professional season nears, Anudike-Uzomah has high expectations for himself.

“Bottom line, get through the playbook, just learn from the veterans because, obviously, they have won a Super Bowl," Anudike-Uzomah said. “They have already been in this position, so I need to learn as much as I can from the veterans and coaches.”

